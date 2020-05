Ghanaian preacher, Sofo Maame Pep Donkor has made a shocking revelation about the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko.

The lady preacher says once upon a time, Bishop Bernard Nyarko visited Bishop Daniel Obinim for spiritual powers.

According to Sofo Maame Pep, Bernard Nyarko was given something to drink by Bishop Obinim.

She added that Bernard Nyarko later realized what he’s doing wasn’t godly so he called it a quit and decided to worship the Almighty.

[embedded content]