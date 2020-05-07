Find Abronye’s kind in NDC to deal with him – Prof. Prempeh to Mahama

Executive Director of the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD), Ghana Prof. Henry Kwasi Prempeh has said it was needless for former President John Mahama to be involved in a legal fight with a mere political activist of an opposition party.

Prof. Kwasi Prempeh explained it was a wrong move for the former leader to litigate with somebody who is not at par with him in politics.

“It would have been appropriate for the former President to find somebody within his party who is of the same level and a loudmouth as well to square up to Abronye. You can’t spend your time and attention on such a person,” he told host Kweku Owusu Adjei on Anopa Kasapa 102.5 FM.

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has filed a complaint to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service urging them to investigate allegations by the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffour that he Mr Mahama had planned to cause the assassination of some NPP members.

In a letter sighted by Kasapafmonline.com, the lawyers for the former President urged the CID to act immediately as the false allegations by Abronye DC have the potential of disturbing the public peace.

“My instructions are that in a recording on a TV programme on Net 2 TV, Madina, Accra which has been circulating on various social media platforms including Facebook and Whatsapp platforms, Abronye made certain false claims alleging a plot masterminded by His Excellency John Dramani Mahama to assassinate some NPP personalities including he, Abronye DC, himself…,” part of letter read.

Source: Kasapa FM

