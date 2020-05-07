18,475 teachers promoted after passing GES aptitude test – [More Details]

18,475 teachers who sat for the maiden Promotion Aptitude Test on February 20 and 21, 2020, have been promoted.

The teachers were promoted by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to various grades within the service.

The positions for which the teaching staff were interviewed were Deputy Director, Assistant Deputy Director I, Assistant Deputy Director II, and Principal Superintendent.

In the Deputy Director grade, 2,336 candidates took the test, out of which 1,140, representing 48.8 percent, were successful.

For the Assistant Director, I grade, 7,170 took the test, with 4,709 (65.7 percent) being successful, while 10,860 (59.5 percent) out of the 18,238 candidates who wrote the promotion test for the grade of Assistant Director II passed.

The Director-General of the GES, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, said for the Principal Superintendent grade, 1,766 candidates, representing 69.6 percent of the 2,536 who wrote the test, were successful.

He said “Formal promotion letters will be released in due course. Results for the non-teaching staff will also be released soon.”

Source: pulse.com.gh

