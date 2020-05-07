‘Dishonest’ Tony Lithur leading ‘confused’ Mahama with a ‘useless’ petition – Maurice Ampaw

Ghanaian Private Legal Practitioner, Maurice Ampaw, has waded into the discourse of a petition filed by former President John Dramani Mahama through his lawyer, Tony Lithur to the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to investigate NPP’s Abronye DC.

According to him, after critically examining the petition, he concluded that Mr. Lithur has been swayed by politics, leaving behind his noble profession.

“I am shocked he [Tony Lithur] signed that petition; indeed politicians are liars. I don’t want to use harsh words on him but Tony Lithur must be honest as a lawyer,” he said in an interview with Kwasi Aboagye, host of NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.

Mahama’s Petition

The former President is asking the Police Service to investigate murder allegations made against him by the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC.

In the said letter, his lawyer, Tony Lithur said Abronye DC has accused his client, John Dramani Mahama, and some members of the NDC of planning to assassinate some members of the NPP.

“My instructions are that in a recording on a TV program on Net 2 TV, Madina, Accra which has been circulating on various social media platforms including Facebook and Whatsapp platforms, Abronye made certain false claims alleging a plot masterminded by His Excellency John Dramani Mahama to assassinate some NPP personalities including him, Abronye DC, himself . . .” the petition read.

Wrong Move

Maurice Ampaw, who described the petition as “laughable”, urged Tony Lithur to advise his client, the former President that they are on a wrong path.

“He [Tony Lithur] should advise Mahama that this cause of affection will expose him [Mahama] and his party [NDC] big time. He will be guilty of his own petition. When it comes to politics, politicians say worse things than this. They cause fear and panic,” he said.

Kevin Taylor Working For NDC

The controversial lawyer also alleged that US-based Kevin Taylor who over the months has constantly accused the NPP of everything bad in Ghana, is a paid ally of the NDC who’s duty is to tarnish the Nana Addo-led government reputation.

“You don’t need evidence to conclude that Kevin Taylor is working for the NDC. His modus operandi which only attacks the NPP and its leaders shows clearly who he is operating for,” he told the host.

Call Your People To Order

Maurice Ampaw, however, advised that “If the former president wants these allegations to stop, he should also call his people to order to the ceasefire”.

“I see what Abronye said as political talk. We are in a political year and politicians will spread falsehood to gain political votes. The police should be very careful with this kind of a petition from politicians,” Mr. Ampaw advised.

Useless Petition

Adding that “This is the most useless incompetent letter written by Tony Lithur. He is a lawyer and must act like one.”

