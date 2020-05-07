Gossip News

‘If You Don’t Open The Churches This Sunday Or The Next One, You Will See What Will Happen In Ghana’ – Osofo Kyiri Abosom To Nana Akufo Addo

Popular Ghanaian pastor, Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, better known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom has told the President in plain language that he should lift the ban on social gathering so churches can operate.

According to him, failure on the part of the NPP government to do so will result in adverse effects for the country.

Kyiri Abosom expressed surprise that churches and other public places are still opened while the house of the lord rather remains shut.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

