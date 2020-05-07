‘My Uncle Forced Me To Sleep With Dog’- Girl Shares Harrowing Experience On Radio

A young lady has stirred emotions and got tongues wagging after she shared her heartbreaking story on Oyerepa FM about how a man she called her uncle (apparently, the husband of her aunt) abused her sexually in Nigeria when she has whisked away from Ghana under the pretext of being enrolled in a school.

The lady identified as Angela Amewu said this man slept with her several and even licked the blood that oozed out the first time he broke her virginity.

Angela said the s3xual abuse continued every day to the extent that the man even introduced her to a dog that slept with her several too and even got her pregnant.

The video below has all the details:

[embedded content]

