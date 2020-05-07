PHOTO: Berla Mundi’s Wedding Invitation Cards Pop Up On The Internet

Report went rife a couple of weeks ago about the impending wedding of Ghanaian gospel star Joe Mettle and TV personality Bella Mundi.

The duo both debunked the rumors and said there’s no iota of truth in any of the news reportage that trended for days on the various online portals in Ghana.

Well, we just woke up today to find Berla Mundi’s wedding invitation card and we have a sense of déjà vu right now.

Apparently, a fan who is obsessed with the beautiful on-air personality designed the cards himself and says he intends to marry her.

Berla Mundi who hitherto did not know what was going on after she stumbled on the cards on Twitter asked; “Eeiii warris going on here?”

The fan with username @Berry Two3 captioned the wedding invitation card as; “Dear @berlamundi, I will explain later”.

See below:

