Angry Mob Storm TV3 In A Bid To Stop Gay Programme- WATCH

The disdain hurled towards homosexuals and other forms of sexual orientations were reinforced over the weekend when some angry Ghanaian youths storm the premises of TV3 to halt an interview session of some members of the LGBT (lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender) community.

Berla Mundi in a pre-recorded video on her ‘The Day Show’, interviewed three members of the LBGTQ community namely Angela Nana Yaa Boateng (transgender), Moses K. Nana Bentil (gay ) and Akwesi Kardashian(gay).

While the main show was ongoing on Saturday, the mob who were clad in red, stormed TV3 to register their displeasure with the management of the station for giving audience to the ‘outcast.’

We got privy to this information when an employee of Media General shared this on her Twitter platform.

She wrote: “A group of people actually stormed to TV3 this afternoon to demand that we go off air because we spoke about issues facing transgendered people.”

We understand TV3 has issued an apology for the said interview to calm the aggrieved youths.

SHARE THIS STORY