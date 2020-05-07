Jealous Husband Beat Up A Man Who Was Hugging His Curvy Wife So Tight In Public -[Watch Video]

Men are genders to not play some silly jokes with as they take actions which might have negative impact easily.

Some men cannot stand other guys getting too cosy with their wife especially when they are the jealous type.

In a video that is gradually going viral on twitter social media platform, a jealous husband was seen beating and dragging a man for hugging his wife too tight.

the short clip, the husband wasn’t happy with the way the man was hugging his wife and grabbing her. He ignored the first time they hugged for some seconds but the man came back for a second hug which angered the husband to the woman. He didn’t waste time to beat him up and throw him out.

Twitter handle @__Faves who posted the video captioned it “God will not allow us hug someone that has a mad partner”.

Nigerians reacted to the video expressing their thoughts on it. See some of the reactions to the viral video below.

