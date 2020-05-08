Man remanded over pickaxe attack on wife -[PHOTOS]

A Wa Magistrate Court has remanded into prison custody, a 35-year-old private security man, Vitus Kundeyiri for an alleged attempted murder of his wife of 13 years, Amanda Abawuro Basinbo, 30.

The man was arrested following an alleged pickaxe attack on his wife, inflicting severe cuts on the face of his wife injuring her skull in the process, all in the presence of their 10-year-old son at their residence at Konta, a community in Wa, in the Upper West region.

Speaking in an interview with adomonline, the Upper West Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service, Inspector Gideon Boateng, disclosed that the suspect and the victims had a fight on April 29, and settled it but had a second misunderstanding on the 30th, which led to the alleged pickaxe attack by the suspect.

The suspect

The victim was rushed to the emergency unit of the Upper West Regional Hospital and later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi for further treatment after the incident but it was not immediately reported to police until May 1, when the complainant, Vera Basinbo, sister of the victim, visited the Police station to make an official complaint.

According to Inspector Boateng, the police immediately launched a manhunt for the suspect who at the time could not be found.

The victim

The suspect, however, consulted his counsel, who escorted him to the police station to report himself on May 4, 2020.

He was placed under arrest and immediately processed for court with charges of causing harm and attempted murder, where he was remanded into the Wa Central prisons to reappear on May 20, 2020.

-Adomonline.com

SHARE THIS STORY