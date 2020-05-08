Ghanaian herbalists fume over Madagascar coronavirus ‘cure’

The Association of Herbal Medicine in Ghana has expressed concerns over government’s plans to receive a supposed Covid-19 herbal cure from Madagascar.

According to them, the health ministry has not given the necessary attention after presenting different types of herbal medicines aimed at fighting the virus.

Speaking on Nkawkaw-based Agoo FM, President for the Association Nana Opam Kissi I known as Wofa Kissi, said: “We feel neglected and government seems not to believe and trust the herbalists in the country.”

Ghana is to receive quantities of Madagascar’s highly publicized Covid-19 remedy and preventative herbal mixture, the Ghana Health Service has revealed.

Director-General of the Ghana Health Service Dr. Kuma-Aboagye said Madagascar has made an offer to Ghana concerning the herbal solution but the FDA will have to assess the product.

As to whether the remedy will be circulated for use, Dr Kuma-Aboagye said he could not confirm.

Responding to this, Nana Opam Kissi I said ‘’in fact we were surprised to hear this. I was eating but I quickly stopped because I lost appetite. It pains a lot to hear this from the Director-General, Ghana Health Service.”

“We are not saying Madagascar’s vaccines are not good but it’s been six (6) weeks now since we presented thirty-three (33) different kinds of herbal medicines to the health minister for the necessary procedure but the minister has failed to even move the medicine from his office to the appropriate authorities,’’ he lamented.

He also revealed leaders from the Centre for Scientific Research into Plant Medicine have informed them that the results of the presented herbal medicines will be available next week Tuesday.

‘We are not going to say anything even if the results from the Centre for Scientific Research into Plant Medicine do not meet our expectation,”‘ he noted.

[embedded content]

Source: Starr FM

SHARE THIS STORY