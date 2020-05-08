Lockdown defaulters made to sit by the roadside and sing ”corona song” -[VIDEO]

Enforcement of the lockdown in Port Harcourt ordered by Gov Wike has taken a new turn as defaulters are seen seated by the roadside singing “Corona song”.

On Monday, May 4, 2020, Gov Wike announced the lockdown on Port Harcourt, Rivers state and warned that defaulters will be punished and made to face the mobile court and sent to quarantine.

In the video that is fast going viral on social media, the lockdown defaulters were ordered to sit on the floor by the roadside while the sang the “corona song”.

Watch the video below.

People made to sit on the streets and sing ”corona song” for flouting lockdown order in Port Harcourt.pic.twitter.com/DhSWviF3TW — Laila Ijeoma | Lailasnews.com (@LailaIjeoma) May 8, 2020

Governor Wike speaking on the enforcement of the lockdown, said;

“Some people don’t believe that Coronavirus is in existence. Until you make them understand that we are serious, they will not believe it.”

