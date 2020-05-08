SSNIT Hospital closed down to be fumigated after two COVID-19 cases

The Trust Hospital in Osu has been shut down for a fumigation exercise after some workers came into contact with two Covid-19 patients.

Sources within the facility say about 60 workers including doctors, nurses, and other staff have been asked to go into self-isolation while they await their test results from Noguchi.

The two patients who had been on admission at the hospital for over a week were later tested for Covid-19 when they started showing symptoms associated with the disease.

Joy News’ Joseph Opoku Gakpo reports that, while one of the patients was in a private ward, the other shared a ward with several others, forcing the institution to quarantine everyone who may have come into contact during their admission period.

Further checks reveal that two wards have been closed down and plans are in place to evacuate other patients from the hospital before the fumigation exercise scheduled for Saturday, May 9, and Sunday, May 10, 2020.

With management facing challenges with the relocation exercise due to the inability of facilities like the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and the Ridge Hospital to accept the patients, health workers whose samples were taken days ago have expressed worry about the delay in the release of their test results.

They are also unhappy about the unwillingness of the SSNIT Hospital to quarantine them instead of instructing them to self isolate at home.

But in its press release announcing the closure of the facility to the public, Management of the Trust Hospital said other branches of the hospital are still open for business.

The facility is also urging clients to call the telemedicine helpline to speak to a doctor or order a prescription medicine until work resumes on Monday, May 11.

