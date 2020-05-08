REVEALED: NDC MP donates “fake” thermometers to health centers

Member of Parliament for Talensi Constituency, Benson Tongo Baba’s Infrared Thermometers donated in the Upper East Region have been detected to be fake.

The MP has made some donations to health facilities in his constituency as part of his contributions to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

It is unclear whether the distribution of these thermometers that were meant to help in the fight against Covid-19 was deliberate or on the hinge sight.

But health workers who received these Infrared Thermometers said, the situation has rather exposed them to the disease since the equipment can not detect any suspected cases.

For instance, a Physician Assistant at the Duusi health center, John Afrane indicated that sincere they took delivery of these thermometers, they were unable to detect suspected cases among patients that have visited the facility so far because of the temperature readings were faulty.

This came to light when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Talensi constituency, Thomas Duanab Wuni went round donating certified infrared thermometers, gallons of hand sanitizer, theatre gloves, and nose mask to 5 health centers in the district.

Mr. Duanab who is a health worker has therefore made a clarion call for a mass withdrawal of all the faulty infrared thermometers donated by BT Baba from the facilities to the district health directorate.

“I have asked all the physician assistants and other health workers in the district who have received this thermometer which are not working properly to return them back to the district health directorate. It is very dangers if health workers use thermometers that gives inaccurate reading or, either wise, does not function at all”, he said.

The NPP Parliamentary Candidate has intensified the public education on the prevention of the Coronavirus in Gbane, a mining community in the district. Some of the miners join in the area who received over 1,500 nose mask and 500 alcohol-based hand sanitizers thanked Mr Duanab for the gesture.

