There Is No Coronavirus In Ghana-Akua Donkor Claims

The founder of the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor in an interview with Kofi TV stated emphatically that there is no coronavirus in Ghana.

According to Akua Donkor, all the cases reported in Ghana so far are lies adding that they are political cover-ups.

The politician who doubles as a farmer warned President Akufo-Addo to lift the restrictions on Ghana’s borders.

She also sent a message to Akufo-Addo to tell Ghanaians to stop wearing nose masks and other measures taken against the virus because the novel coronavirus is not real.

Akua Donkor shockingly stated that the free SHS implemented by the NPP government was her idea and wants it canceled by the President.

She, however, commended Akufo-Addo and said that he deserves another four years to serve Ghana.

