REVEALED: Akufo-Addo Reportedly ‘Flies’ Sarkodie Back To Ghana [+More Gist]

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie is reportedly in Ghana at the moment although the borders of Ghana have been closed.

According to sources, Sarkodie and his family were brought back to Ghana with the presidential flight.

It is imperative to note that Sarkodie when allegedly brought back to Ghana did not undergo the quarantine routine and he is now in his mansion at Tema.

Although we cannot confirm this rumor, the latest video which captures Sarkodie and his daughter Titi enjoying father-daughter moment seems to be in his mansion in Ghana.

The video after it was shared by Sarkodie amassed several commentaries as netizens think the Tema-based rapper is back in Ghana because he is a loyal member New Patriotic Party(NPP) member; the reason he was brought back by the presidential flight.

We cannot ascertain if the video is an old video or current one.

It could be recalled a few weeks ago that Sarkodie begged the President of the land, Nana Akufo-Addo to open Ghana’s national borders for at least a day to enable citizens stuck outside the country to return home.

The multiple-award-winning rapper in a tweet lauded the President for his management of Ghana’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He posted:

“Mr president @NAkufoAddo you’ve done so well with how you handling this pandemic, we appreciate your effort ?? But please can we open the borders for at least a day or two in between time for citizens stuck outside to get back pls ??”.

