Coronavirus: Woman tests positive in Birim Central as E/R case count increase to 96

Birim Central Municipality has recorded the second confirmed case of coronavirus increasing the Eastern regional tally to 96.

Kasapa News has gathered that the patient is a woman with no travel history. The results of her sample test were released Thursday, May 6,2020.

Meanwhile, all fifty-five (55) Staff of Asamankese Government Hospital and a CHPs compound at Pabi community who came into contact with an index case have tested negative after the first test.

Coronavirus cases in the Eastern Region are likely to rise as the Regional Health Directorate awaits results of close to 50% of Samples of suspected cases submitted for testing.

Kasapa News has gathered that, as of May 5, 2020, the Regional Health Directorate had submitted a total of 1,341 samples out of which 674 results have been received representing 50.26%.

Lower Manya Krobo municipality is still the hottest spot as far as coronavirus cases are concerned in the Eastern Region.

The municipality has recorded 70 out of 96 confirmed cases in the region representing 73.7% of the total confirmed cases. Most of these persons are railway construction workers.

Asogyaman District follows with 12 confirmed cases constituting 12.6%.

Fanteakwa North has also recorded 6 cases of Covid-19 which is 6.3%.

Akuapem North has recorded 3 cases, while West Akyem Municipality has recorded one case.

Out of the total 96 confirmed cases, 88% are Males while Females constitute 12%.

Meanwhile, five (5) Health Workers have tested positive for Coronavirus in the Eastern Region.

The number is out of over a hundred health workers exposed to positive contacts hence quarantined and being tested.

Ghana has recorded a total of 3094 confirmed cases of Covid-19 while recoveries have also inched up to 303 with the death toll still at 18.

Source: Kasapa FM

