Be careful with Mahama’s petition against Abronye DC- Maurice Ampaw warns CID

Private Legal Practitioner Maurice Ampaw has warned the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service against acting on a petition filed by former President John Dramani Mahama through his lawyer, Tony Lithur to investigate murder allegations made against him by the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC.

“The police should be very careful with this kind of a petition from politicians,” Mr. Ampaw advised in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

According to him, after critically examining the petition, he concluded that Mr. Lithur has been swayed by politics, leaving behind his noble profession as an astute lawyer.

“I see what Abronye said as political talk. We are in a political year and politicians will spread falsehood to gain political votes”, Maurice Ampaw observed taking a swipe at the former President’s lawyer, Tony Lithur.

“I am shocked he even signed that petition; indeed politicians are liars. I don’t want to use harsh words on him but Tony Lithur must be honest as a lawyer,” he said in the interview.

Background

The former President is asking the Police Service to investigate murder allegations made against him by the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC.

In a petition to the police, his lawyer, Tony Lithur said Abronye DC has accused his client, John Dramani Mahama, and some members of the NDC of planning to assassinate some members of the NPP.

“My instructions are that in a recording on a TV program on Net 2 TV, Madina, Accra which has been circulating on various social media platforms including Facebook and Whatsapp platforms, Abronye made certain false claims alleging a plot masterminded by His Excellency John Dramani Mahama to assassinate some NPP personalities including him, Abronye DC, himself . . .” the petition read.

Wrong Move

Maurice Ampaw, describes the petition as “laughable”, urging Tony Lithur to advise his client, the former President that they are on a wrong path.

Source:MyNewsGh.com

