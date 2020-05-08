COVID-19: Greater Accra leads case count with over 3,000 cases

The Greater Accra Region continue to lead in the case count with the highest number of infections of COVID-19.

The region still leads with 3,436 whiles the Ashanti region follows with 210.

Other regions including Eastern Region has 96 positive cases which is followed by the Central Region with 58 cases.

Ghana’s case count of positive cases is now 4,012 according to the latest update provided by the Ghana Health Service.

This means the country has recorded an additional 921 positive cases.

The country’s death toll still sits at 18 whiles the number of recoveries have increased from 303 to 323.

In all, thirteen out of sixteen regions in the country have recorded positive cases.

Greater Accra Region – 3,436

Ashanti Region – 210

Eastern Region – 96

Central Region – 58

Western North Region – 56

Western Region – 35

Volta Region – 32

Upper East Region – 26

Oti Region – 24

Upper West Region – 20

Northern Region – 16

North East Region – 2

Bono Region – 1

