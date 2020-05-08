BREAKING NEWS: 4,012 COVID-19 cases recorded in Ghana with 323 recoveries

Ghana’s case count of the novel coronavirus has hit 4,012 with 323 recoveries according to the latest statistics released by the Ghana Health Service.

According to the Ghana Health Service portal, the Greater Accra Region continues to lead with 3,436 followed by the Ashanti Region with 210 and Eastern Region with 96.

See Regional Distribution as of May 8, 2020

Greater Accra Region – 3,436

Ashanti Region – 210

Eastern Region – 96

Central Region – 58

Western North Region – 56

Western Region – 35

Volta Region – 32

Upper East Region – 26

Oti Region – 24

Upper West Region – 20

Northern Region – 16

North East Region – 2

Bono Region – 1

Savannah Region – 0

Ahafo Region – 0

Bono East Region – 0