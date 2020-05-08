Pastor Feed Congregation Rat Poison To Prove His Powers- See What Happened

A man of God in South African by name Priest Light Monyeki has fed his congregations with rat poison just to prove to them that he is a real man of God from heaven.

The pastor had told his members not to be afraid that the rat poison would be used for signs and wonders, and that any sick person that drink the poisoned water would be made whole.

However, the congregations believing in their pastor drank the water mixed with rat poison by the pastor.

After like 30 minutes, the people that took the poison water started complaining of stomach ache.

Some started vomiting while some fainted.

presently, 8 members have been confirmed dead while 13 is critical in an undisclosed hospital. The pastor had since been arrested and handed over to the police. When the police was contacted they said that the case is under investigation.

