COVID-19: No facemask, no entry at KATH – Management

Management of the Konfo Anokye Teaching Hospital(KATH) reminds the general public that the facility is a mandatory facemask wearing zone.

According to KATH management, any member of the public who wishes to access the hospital must, therefore, wear a facemask. This is in line with the directives outlined by the Ministry of Health to check the spread of COVID-19 in Ghana.

“Management wishes to indicate that the hospital’s Security Unit and all in-charges have been directed to allow only patients and visitors with facemasks to enter the hospital and all service areas.

“Management wishes to remind the public that in the pursuance of this objective, the public should note that all patients on admission are allowed two visitors who could visit one at a time during visiting hours.” a statement signed by CEO of KATH, Dr. Oheneba Owusu Addo read in part.

Management also reiterates and further advises the public to desist from using the hospital as a thoroughfare.

