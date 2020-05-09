VIDEO: Small GHS10k donation to ‘macho men’ not a crime – Minister hits back at critics

The Deputy Minister of Works and Housing, Madam Barbara Asher Ayisi has hit back at critics of her GHS10, 000 donation to some ‘macho men’ in her constituency who operate a gym indicating that it is never a crime to support them.

Madam Barbara Asher Ayisi sparked social media storm when she was seen in a viral video presenting a ten thousand Ghana cedis cash to some macho men at the Abura gym center meant for the refurbishment of the facility.

Video of the gesture which went viral on social media generated varying interpretations from Ghanaians who wondered when it became the duty of the minister to resource Macho men with sections arguing if it was not part of a grand scheme by the lawmaker to use heavily built men for election purposes.

But according to her, the money it’s even too small and there is the need to add more to make the center attractive to serve the community properly.

Madam Asher Ayisi who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast North, revealed to MyNewsGh.com when reached on phone that the presentation was part of 2016 campaign promises to refurbish the gym center for the young people and there is the need to fulfill that promise.

“I don’t know why people are so angry about the cash I presented to my own constituency. They should rather praise me for delivering my promises and not this propaganda” she observed

“I don’t why the video came out …it could be NPP or NDC but for me am okay and don’t see anything wrong with it” Madam Asher Ayisi added.

According to the MP, she will visit the center and see if the money has been used for the intended purpose to shame her critics.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

