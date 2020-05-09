Ghana shocked by 4,012 COVID-19 case count – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama says the astronomical rise in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Ghana has put the citizens of the country in a state of fear and shock.

Ghana’s COVID-19 number jumped from 3,091 to 4,012 in a span of 24 hours, the highest number of infections since Ghana recorded its first two cases about two months ago.

Greater Accra region leads with 3,436 cases and the Ashanti Region following with 210

The rise in numbers has left Ghanaians in a state of shock with people blaming the President ‘s ending of the partial lockdown for the rise in numbers.

Reacting to the latest development, former President John Dramani Mahama acknowledged that the latest update has left the country in a state of shock and fear.

He, however, reminded Ghanaians that their destiny is now in their hands and to be safe, they needed to adhere to the various safety protocols to ensure that they are safe and sound. Adding that there is a need to also remember the poor in the country.

“From 3,091 to 4,012 #COVID19 cases within 24 hours; Government is certainly failing the people of Ghana. Fear gripped many homes last night when the latest confirmed cases were released. And that is understandable. #COVID19 is real, my brothers and sisters. I want to encourage you, yet again, to protect yourself. Regular hand washing with soap and under running water is a must. Stay Home, but if you have to go out for any reason including work, wear your mask, take along a hand sanitizer, and always disinfect commonly used and touched surfaces. And, let us continue to remember the poor & needy. They need our support.”

Source: MyNewsGh.com

