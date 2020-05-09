Man stabbed to death by his 22-year-old pregnant wife

The Nasarawa State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, NSCDC, arrested a 22-year-old pregnant woman, Veronica Boniface, for stabbing her husband to death over an alleged phone call with his ”girlfriend.”

Veronica stabbed the deceased, Mohammed Anyakwo Egwa on the chest. He was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Speaking with newsmen, Veronica who said she was one month pregnant, begged for mercy and blamed the devil for her action. She said her intention was to scare her late husband and collect the phone but she mistakenly killed him in the process.

See photos of the victim and the murder weapon below.

