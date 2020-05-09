Female TV Host’s Thighs Put Male Guest In The Mood As He’s Seen Struggling To Hide His Rooted ‘Rod’ On Live TV | VIDEO

Uganda’s Lynda Ddane, a gorgeous TV host has got the internet talking after a video surfaced showing how distressing he put a guest on her show after she flaunted her thighs.

Earlier in the week the bootylicious NTV presenter almost made one of her male guests to almost ejaculate in his pants after seemingly being put in the mood by her yellow thighs.

Viewers on social media were treated to unpaid for drama after a short cut out clip was uploaded showing Lynda’s guest struggling to put to rests his highly explosive reptile after being put in the mood by the gorgeous presenter’s big bumper.

SHARE THIS STORY