Here are signs that you’re not the main chick in your relationship

There are girlfriends and side chicks. Which do you think you are? It’s easy to assume that you are the main chick because some men – maybe your man, too – have perfected the dark art of deceit. So you go ahead in your little happy world loving him exclusively. You remain in that warm cocoon filled with phony promises and alternative truths.

You think your boo is your boo and that you are the only one while in reality you are the other one. Given how married men have especially been established as serial predators of unguarded hearts, there are obviously a lot of side chicks who do not know their real place.

The indicators that you’re the side chick in your relationship are pretty recognizable, if you allow yourself see the signs and put two and two together.

So below we help you do the quick maths – and present you strong evidence that may prove that you are actually your boyfriend’s side chick:

1. Limited time with you Does he come up with all sorts of excuses to not spend special moments with you?

The general special days should make you a lot more suspicious – Christmas, new-year, even Valentine’s. These are the most difficult days to excuse one’s self from when you’re in a serious, exclusive relationship.

So if he’s regularly coming up with excuses to miss all of these days, well, chances are that he needs to be with the real one.

No matter how well he treats you, side chicks are still side chicks – a distraction from whatever commitment he already made to another woman.

2. Overly guarded with his phone Ok, this is some sort of hot potato when it comes to relationships generally. The issue of phones, passwords, gadgets and privacy will always generate divided opinions, of course.

However, there is an undeniable secrecy you’ll sense when someone is trying to hide something. Is he deleting call history, changing passwords frequently, guarding his phone like nuclear codes?

There’s a chance that you’re likely the side chick.

3. Never shows you off to anyone

Not to friends, not to family or even followers on ANY social media platform despite having a strong, thriving presence online. There is a case to be made for private men who love to keep their business private.

While we can all appreciate their low-key spirit, we can also agree that it’s a bit unusual, even suspicious to love a whole woman for about six months to a year without anyone knowing about it.

If he’s not introducing you to his world – real or virtual – there’s every need to question that man and his intentions.

Stay woke, Queens.

Source: pulse.com.gh

