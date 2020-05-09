How Mahama-era Road Minister Inusah Fuseini sacked NDC National Executive from his office

The ‘arrogance of power’ was brought to bear on then ruling NDC National Treasurer Alhaji Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, affectionately known as ‘Alhaji PMC’ when then Roads Minister and Member of Parliament for Tamale Central under the erstwhile John Mahama government, Inusah Fuseini sacked him from his office for requesting a meeting.

In an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the 69-year old former NDC National treasurer said after making efforts to meet Inusah Fuseini as a road minister, the minister asked him who allowed him to come up to his office and why he didn’t call him.

“Call Inusah Fuseini and ask him”, Alhaji PMC said on Asempa FM.

According to Alhaji PMC, he then begged the Minister to give him his personal phone number so that he could call him and book an appointment, the minister referred him to go downstairs and meet his driver for his number. Alhaji PMC who is a road contractor was seeking audience with the minister for the non-payment of road projects he executed under the leadership of Atta Mills.

“I don’t go to Ministers officers to beg them for money. I do legitimate jobs and pursue payment due me. I have been a contractor since the revolution even before NDC. PMC limited has always been there even before NDC”, the former NDC national officer said.

Upon several appeals, the Mahama NDC government with Inusah Fuseini as Roads Minister “refused to pay me”. Alhaji PMC revealed it took the NPP government in 2018 to pay him under one month of appeal to the successor of Inusah Fuseini, Amoako-Atta.

This is not the first time allegations of arrogance have been levelled against Inusah Fuseini as a minister of state under the NDC along with several appointees of the erstwhile government.

Alhaji PMC has previously accused the young appointees of Mahama of disrespect and arrogance.

“I once visited the office of one of Mr. Mahama’s ministers, who was very young. And he did not even give me a chair to sit on. I was surprised when that minister asked me about my mission in his office whilst I was still on my feet,” he disclosed.

Most appointees of the Mills and Mahama were tagged as arrogant and disrespectful. They were named “Babies with sharp teeth” by NDC Founder, Jerry John Rawlings.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

