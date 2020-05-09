Coronavirus forces married woman to sleep with landlord for cash

A 32-year old woman who lost her job as a result of COVID-19 restrictions has been compelled to have sexual intercourse with her landlord so as to support her jobless husband and for the upkeep of her three kids.

The woman (name withheld), a private school teacher, who had been taking care of her family for the past two years was forced to yield to the lustful demands of her landlord in exchange for money to save her famished family as restrictions on movement continue to take a toll on people.

Narrating her ordeal on social media through Cynthia Valerian Raphael’s Facebook wall, she revealed that after committing adultery, she feels guilty and depressed in her marriage of ten years.

For her even though she gave in to the demands of her landlord as a last resort, she still is unable to come to terms with the guilt, adding that her husband is now being subjected to humiliation by the randy landlord.

Read the unedited story of the worried lady below:

Good evening ma. Hide my id please. My marriage is 10 years with 3 kids. My husband is 44years, 32 years. I beg you all don’t blame me much. I just needed solutions on how to help myself, because I have started hating myself. My husband lost his job last 2 years and since then, I have been feeding the house with my salary. I did something I never wanted to do on this Corona period. I dont have any money to cook anything at home and no one to talk to, no water for my children to drink. We started drinking borehole water.

I kept putting my account number on Madam Cynthia give away post but I wasn’t lucky at all. Our land lord have been making advances at me for long and I ignored him. My parents look up to me for help and I didn’t even give them anything at all. Me and my family stayed two days without anything and I left to ask my landlord for money to see if he can help me. All my neighbors I went to for help, nobody gave me anything. I lied to my husband let me go and see my brothers friend to know if she can help us. My landlord wife and kids stay abroad.

He lives two houses away from us. When I got to his place, he brought up the topic again and I told him that I cant do it, he promised to give me 20k free and some provisions. I know what I did is wrong and my conscience is killing me badly. I can’t watch my three children cry anymore and I gave in and he refused he won’t use protection. I have been asking God to forgive me. If they paid us in school where I teach before discharging us I won’t have fallen into such. I am a shadow of myself now ma.

Three days ago, our compound people had meeting with him. ECG came to cut our light because of old bill because recently we didn’t settle. If you see the way he humiliated my husband because he gave his own suggestions because he knows our situation I covered my face in shame. I wish I never did what I did. My husband is not on social media. Please help me post for advice.”

Source:MyNewsGh.com

