Dumelo starts disbursing GHC 200k soft loans to SMEs at AWW

Actor John Dumelo has started the disbursement of loans to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) within the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency (AWW) as was promised some weeks ago.

Actor cum Politician, some weeks ago in a post on his social media handles announced he will be offering small business owners including Kenkey, bread/egg, waakye and vegetable sellers and other “hand to mouth” workers in his Constituency interest-free loans up to GHC200,000.

According to the Ayawaso West Wugon National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate, he was going to make available an amount of GHC 200,000 to support these individuals and their small businesses that suffered during the partial lockdown.

He noted that as an entreprenuer, such incidents can be frustrating and therefore what such people need at this time is some comfort and an edge to feel they can rise again.

In a latest video shared on social media, the NDC candidate was seen to have procured an oven to support the business of a small family in his constituency so their business could have a facelift after it hit a snag during the lock down.

Sharing the good news, John Dumelo wrote “We continue to support small scale businesses across the Ayawaso West constituency with the 200,000gh Covid-19 relief fund. Step by step we will touch more lives….#ayawasowestrising. #idey4u#nowwecan“.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

