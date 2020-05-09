Featuring in a pornograph*c movie was my greatest life ambition – Oboy Siki

Kumawood Actor, Oboy Siki has revealed that while growing up, his biggest ambition was to act a pornographic movie.

According to him, prior to 2019, he would have hopped onto an aeroplane if a white pornography producer had approached him to act in a pornographic movie.

The actor who was speaking on Accra-based Adom FM in an interview said it’s his hobby and getting paid for it would have been fun and a dream come true.

On why he didn’t contact Ghanaian movie producers to produce a Ghanaian version, a repented Oboy Siki said he wouldn’t have got enough money.

“I had always said that I will feature in a pornographic movie but now I’ve repented so I don’t have that dream again. Prior to 2018 if any white man had come to pick me to go and act, I would have agreed without thinking twice about it. I will not agree to act in a Ghanaian pornographic movie because they won’t pay much”.

On Ghana’s female movie stars who are now Instagram models exposing their nakedness for likes and comments, Oboy Siki said it’s imperative that they realize their worth and desist from sharing photos and videos of their nakedness because they will regret when they are ready for marriage.

It would be recalled that the actor last year admitted that womanizing is a family thing and therefore his claims of having slept with over 2,500 women at age 77 should not be surprising to anyone.

