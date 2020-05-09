[VIDEO]: Sad as a trailer of Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s movie he set to release next week hits online

MyNewsGh.com has chanced on a movie trailer produced by the late actor turned pastor Bishop Bernard Nyarko prior to his death a week ago

According to MyNewsGh.com source, Bishop Bernard Nyarko set to release the movie next week to save people from the headache of coronavirus but the unfortunate happened.

The movie titled ‘Tanko and Tarzan’ featured the likes of The late Bishop Bernard Nyarko who is the executive producer, Christiana Awuni, Don Little, and a lot more within the Kumawood space.

Actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko passed away on Saturday, May 2. According to his brother, Isaac Darko his brother died a natural death, debunking rumors that he had died under strange circumstances. Admittedly, he said, Bernard Nyarko has not been well for some weeks prior to his demise.

