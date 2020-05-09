Your parents never trained you well – Maurice Ampaw fires ‘insulting’ Kevin Taylor

Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw claims the owner of Loud Silence Media and host of with ‘With All Due Respect’, Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor lacks parental control hence, the latter’s constant verbal onslaught on elements within the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP)

“I don’t think Kevin Taylor got good training from his parents. Just look at a small boy insulting the elderly”, he believes when he spoke on Wontumi radio, owned by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako monitored by MyNewsGh.com

According to the controversial lawyer, Kevin Taylor will die before his time by the age of fifty because of his blatant insults of the elderly in the country amounts to invoking death curses on himself.

“Whoever disrespects the elderly in life dies early”, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw pointed out to host, Ohene Asiedu during a panel discussion

According to him, Kevin Taylor’s penchant for insults has reached a crescendo and it instantly explains that his life is short and the earlier he turns a new leaf the better for him.

”Kevin Taylor only opens his mouth to insult unnecessarily and because of this, he will not live long in life, “Lawyer Maurice Ampaw bemoaned urging the latter to desist from that callous behavior.

Source:MyNewsGh.com

