Man attacks wife with axe for denying him s3x

A man who allegedly inflicted multiple wounds on his wife’s head with an axe for denying him sex is in trouble with the law.

Victus Kuudiyiri, 35, a security man, has been remanded in prison custody in Wa, while the woman has been sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi for medical attention.

He has been charged with attempted murder and the docket on the case forwarded to the Attorney-General’s Department for advice.

Kuudiyiri, whose plea was not taken when he appeared before the Wa Magistrate Court, presided over by Mr Sydney Braimah, will reappear on May 20, this year.

Quarrel

According to the prosecutor, Sergeant Ali Katebor, Kuudiyiri, who did not like the idea of his wife denying him sex, locked her up for several hours in their apartment on May 1, this year.

He said not satisfied with that act, Kuudiyiri again picked up a quarrel with the wife, and when a misunderstanding ensued between them, he picked up an axe and violently hit the woman’s head with it.

He said the woman fell down unconscious, and realising what he had done, Kuudiyiri took to his heels.

Son’s phone call

Sergeant Katebor said the couple’s 10-year-old son, who witnessed the act, picked up her mother’s mobile phone and called her aunt, who went to the scene and rushed the unconscious victim to the Wa Government Hospital.

He said because of the gravity of the injury, she was rushed to KATH.

According to the prosecutor, three days later, Kuudiyiri reported himself to the Wa Police and was consequently arrested.

He was arraigned before the Wa Magistrate Court and charged with the offence of attempted murder and remanded, pending further investigations.

Meanwhile, the Upper West Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Francis Aboagye Nyarko, has cautioned aggrieved people not to take the law into their own hands under any circumstance but report any misunderstanding to the police.

-GRAPHIC.COM.GH

