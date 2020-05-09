Gossip News

JUST IN: Ghana’s COVID-19 deaths hit 22 with 4,263

3 hours ago
1 Min Read
FILE PHOTO

COVID-19 cases in Ghana have shot up to 4,263.

Total deaths have also increased to 22 while the recoveries have also hit 378.

A statement on the Ghana Health Service website stated that: “The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Ghana since the 12th of March 2020 is 4,263. There have been 378 recoveries and 22 deaths. Between the 7th and 8th May, a total of 251 new cases have been reported with the majority of them from the Greater Accra Region (205 cases representing 82%)”

Regional distribution of COVID-19 cases in Ghana

  • Greater Accra Region – 3,641
  • Ashanti Region – 252
  • Eastern Region – 96
  • Central Region – 62
  • Western North Region – 56
  • Western Region – 35
  • Volta Region – 32
  • Upper East Region – 26
  • Oti Region – 24
  • Upper West Region – 20
  • Northern Region – 16
  • North East Region – 2
  • Bono Region – 1
  • Savannah Region – 0
  • Ahafo Region – 0
  • Bono East Region – 0

Source: Daily Mail GH

