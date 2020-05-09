Social Media Reactions Over Rise In Covid-19 Cases, Deaths

The latest update of the rise in coronavirus cases and deaths have been greeted with mixed reactions on social media.

On May 9, 2020, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) announced that Ghana’s confirmed cases of coronavirus have increased from 4,012 to 4,263, an increment of 251 cases.

The country also recorded four new deaths, moving its death toll from 18 to 22.

Ghanaians are divided on the government’s handling of the pandemic in the country.

And they have taken to the Information Ministry’s Facebook page to react to the increment.

Some think President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration is losing control of the pandemic situation.

“It’s about time the right decisions are made. This virus is never to be underestimated,” one Facebook user, Mcbright Owusu Afriyie commented under the Ministry’s post.

However, for some, the government is not to be blamed for the rise in the cases but rather the citizenry who have refused to adhere to the social distancing protocols.

Find attached samples of some of their comments.

—Daily Guide