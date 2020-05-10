912 newly recruited teachers cleared for biometric registration to receive salaries

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has released identity cards for some 912 newly recruited teachers to enable them go through the new entrant biometric registration to be able to receive their salaries.

Each of the 912 teachers who were part of those trained in 2018 and employed last year are to report to the GNAT Hall in Accra from Monday, May 11 to 15 to undergo the registration exercise.

The registration will enable the Controller and Accountant General’s Department to capture their details onto the public payroll. It will be the last process for the teachers before they begin to receive their salaries.

Although last month’s biometric registration was done in the regions for the teachers, the latest exercise will, however, be conducted in Accra.

Sources within the GES explained the decision was taken for the teachers to come to Accra for the exercise due to the small numbers involved.

The Ashanti Region which has the highest number of 369 teachers and Brong Ahafo with 99 will have their turn from May 13 to 14

From May 11 to 12 the 46 teachers from the Central Region 46, 85 Eastern Region and the 79 from the Greater Accra Region will take their turn.

Eighteen of them are from the Northern Region, 41from the Upper East and the 74 from Upper West are to register between May 11 to 15.

From the Volta region are 81teachers and the Western region 20. They will also take their turn from May 13 to 15.

Source: 3 News

