Covid-19: Don’t lift ban on social gatherings – Doctors beg Akufo-Addo

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has said the fight against Covid-19 will be in danger if the government decides to lift the ban on social gatherings.

In a statement on Saturday, the GMA also advised the government to maintain the closure of the country’s borders to prevent the importation of Covid-19.

President Akufo-Addo on April 19 lifted the partial lockdown imposed on Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi and surrounding towns as part of efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus.

However, Ghana’s Covid-19 cases have surged to the region of 4,263 resulting in 22 deaths and 378 recoveries.

“His Excellency the President of the Republic should not lift the ban on social gatherings for religious activities, marriage ceremonies, funerals etc. Our international borders should also remain closed for now,” the GMA said in a statement signed by its president Dr. Frank Ankobea and general secretary Dr. Justice Yankson.

A statement on the Ghana Health Service website stated that: “The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Ghana since the 12th of March 2020 is 4,263. There have been 378 recoveries and 22 deaths. Between the 7th and 8th May, a total of 251 new cases have been reported with the majority of them from the Greater Accra Region (205 cases representing 82%)”

Regional distribution of COVID-19 cases in Ghana

Greater Accra Region – 3,641

Ashanti Region – 252

Eastern Region – 96

Central Region – 62

Western North Region – 56

Western Region – 35

Volta Region – 32

Upper East Region – 26

Oti Region – 24

Upper West Region – 20

Northern Region – 16

North East Region – 2

Bono Region – 1

Savannah Region – 0

Ahafo Region – 0

Bono East Region – 0

