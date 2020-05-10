NPP’s Mac Manu is a gem in elections – Communications expert confesses

Popular Communications strategist and social media influencer Raymond Ablorh has praised the appointment of Mr Peter Mac Manu as campaign manager of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP)2020 Elections Campaign, noting that he understands elections and how to steal them.

Reacting to news that Mr Mac Manu has been reappointed manager of the NPP 2020 Elections Campaign, Mr Ablorh( known widely as President Ablorh) stressed that Mr Mac Manu is the best person for the job notwithstanding his advanced age, adding that the NPP has not got anyone younger to act in his stead.

He praised Mr Mac Manu’s expertise in the electioneering campaign which won the NPP the 2016 General Elections.

“Peter Mac Manu has been appointed Manager of the NPP 2020 Elections Campaigns, and many are asking why not a young member.

First, Mac Manu is the best guy for the job. Kennedy Agyapong will agree with me. Many don’t know who the true mafias are. They give credit to those who are dropped in the limelight.

Anokye and others provided IT support but the one who mobilised the media and political mafias for the 2016 operations is Mac Manu. There’s no deadly strategist like him. He understand elections and how to steal it.

He’s a combination of Jake Obetsebi and other personalities when it comes to election campaigns management.

Second, the party hasn’t trained any trusted person to replace him,” he wrote on social media.

Mr Ablorh explained that the opposition National Democratic Congress lost the 2016 elections because they didn’t have anyone the calibre of Mac Manu.

“The NDC lost the 2016 elections on the game tables. They were complacent unlike in 2008 and relied too much on the EC. Many of those who must protect their interest like Anyidoho had long lost interest in the fight because of John Mahama.

You need quality Intel and smart engagement and good comms to win elections…,” he explained.

Mr Mac Manu is a much-experienced politician. He has served as a former Western Regional Chairman of the NPP before becoming the National Chairman of the party.

