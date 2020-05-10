30-year-old man hangs himself in a classroom

A 30-year-old man identified as James Samuel, hanged himself in a classroom at Government Secondary School Gurku, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa.

The body of the deceased was discovered on Friday, by one of the residents in the area, who is also a police officer serving in Abuja, who quickly reported the matter to the Gurku Police Outpost.

An old picture of the deceased and one of a woman believed to be his mother were found at the scene.

The body of the late James Samuel was brought down in presence of the police and taken out of the government facility by family members.

James’ father, Chief Samuel who is the Tiv community leader in Gurku, reportedly wept profusely when he arrived the scene of the incident with his other children.

Speaking about his deceased son, Chief Samuel said;

“My late son attended Government Secondary school Gurku, he was a farmer, welder and a traditional drummer,”

“He was popular among his peers. He is a Tiv, but understands Gbagyi, Jaba, Hausa and Gwandara tribes. I learnt that this is the first suicide in the history of Gurku land and that it is taboo here.” he added.

-LINDA IKEJI

