Covid-19: Conduct Nationwide Testing – GAMLS Urges Akufo-Addo

The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) has called for a mass coronavirus testing exercise to be initiated nationwide.

The Association says the move will enable the government ascertain the true burden of the disease in Ghana.

“This is the surest way to be sure of winning the battle against the pandemic, ” a statement from GAMLS said.

This call comes at a time Ghana has recorded a significant jump in its case count from 4,012 to 4,263 with 22 deaths.

The document signed by Public Relations Officer of the group, Dr. Dennis Adu-Gyasi, FWAPCMLS (Immunol), called for the directions on the use of Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs) to be proffered especially when locally manufactured kits are available for validation and deployment.

“… That testing will immediately be expanded to at least each region, if not to all district capitals, to enable prompt testing of patients for treatment and management, ” the statement added.

The group also advocated for adequate safety requirements for testing at all testing centers adding,” the gallant Medical Laboratory Scientists who have been infected in the line of their duty will not be neglected as they fight the infection. ”

GAMLS again urged the government to make the provision of the required testing and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) availanle for routine use, specifically, the procurement of cartridges to use the GeneXpert (TB analyzer for COVID-19 testing) should be facilitated.”

They also urged the government to conduct Covid-19 testing for medical laboratory professionals and all health workers as they call for policy direction, especially concerning Medical Laboratory practice in Ghana.

The group added its voice to continues closure of the Ghana’s borders saying it should remain closed until the daily infectivity rate of the virus begins to fall and all alternative measures are put in place.

