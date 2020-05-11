Coronavirus cases in Ashanti region jump from 252 to 453

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Ashanti region have jumped from 252 to 453 as of Sunday, May 10, 2020, sources at the Ashanti regional health directorate have told Starr News.

Starr News understands the majority of the cases were recorded at Obuasi which has a total of 261 positive cases.

The new cases are yet to be added to the national figure of over 4000 positive cases with 22 deaths and over 300 recoveries.

Similarly, the Western region has recorded 14 new cases of COVID-19 raising the regional figure from 38 to 52 as of Sunday.

The regional tally stood at 38 as of the last update on Saturday evening.

The Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis leads with 16 positive cases while Tarkwa comes second with 15 confirmed cases.

The update will impact the national figure of over 4000 if added.

Twenty-two people have so far died of the virus in Ghana while over 300 have recovered.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Medical Association has cautioned President Akufo-Addo against lifting the ban on public gathering in the country following rising cases of COVID-19.

There are reports churches are persuading the president to open up and allow them to fellowship.

However, the GMA in a statement Saturday warned the infection rate of COVID-19 could worsen if the President takes off the order against public gathering and social functions.

“His Excellency the President of the Republic should not lift the ban on social gatherings for religious activities, schools, marriage ceremonies, funerals etc.

“Government must ensure the prompt and continuous distribution of PPE’s to all health workers at their various institutions (or places of work) at all times. This will guarantee the safety of all health workers as they continue to render care to patients,” GMA added.

Source: Starr FM

