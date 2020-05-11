NDC’s yet-to-be-named running mate will ‘finish off’ Bawumia – Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr. Jonhson Asiedu Nketia claims Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the weakest link in the New Patriotic Party(NPP) and NDC’s yet-to-be-named running mate will have no problem finishing him off.

There is the perception that the Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia is a thorn in the flesh of the NDC considering his deeper understanding of economics and his resort to data to always make the NDC a laughing stock.

But reacting to this in an interview on TV 3, Asiedu Nketia who is known as General Mosquito said Bawumia can never be a thorn in the flesh of the biggest opposition part.

He said if Bawumia will be given the opportunity to be the running mate of the NPP, it will be advantageous to the NDC in the campaign leading up to the 2020 elections.

“Those who hold that perception are engaged in something else. We don’t believe that Mahamudu Bawumia is any thorn in NDC’s flesh. Infact the way he has messed his own reputation up it will be very advantageous for us if he gets the slot to be a Running Mate of NPP”.

In the General Secretary’s estimation, “Bawumia will be a very easy candidate to deal with because all his records are there and whatever he has said in the past. He has created a certain perception about himself so it will be very easy for us going into 2020 campaign if any NDC Running Mate has to contend with Dr. Bawumia”.

Source: My News GH

