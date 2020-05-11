5 major highlights from Akufo-Addo’s 9th coronavirus address

Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo gave his 9th address on the COVID-19 on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

He updated the nation on the measures taken against the spread of coronavirus.

Amongst other things, President Akufo-Addo revealed in his address that COVID-19 cases in Ghana are now 4,700.

He also noted that 494 patients have so far recovered with the death toll still standing at 22.

Pulse.com.gh presents highlights of President Akufo-Addo’s 9th address to the nation on the COVID-19 crisis.

1. Critics of government’s COVID-19 fight doing it for ‘political survival’ – Nana Addo President Nana Akufo-Addo said: “I know some political actors would want you to believe that our current numbers represent a failure on the part of the government” but “do not begrudge them”, adding: “They need to make such comments for their political survival”.

Akufo-Addo extends social gathering ban to May 31 He also announced an extension of the ban on social gatherings to the end of May 2020.

“Tonight, I have come into your homes to announce that the ban on public gatherings, as set out in Executive Instrument 34, has been extended, also to the end of the month i.e., 31st May.”

Healthy living to boost immunity against COVID-19 Nana Addo further called on Ghanaians to as a matter of urgency improve their fitness and personal hygiene practises as a way of boosting their immunity against COVID-19.

“It is critical that I raise one significant side of the fight against this virus, which has not been given enough emphasis, but has to do with the change in attitude that will impact our lifestyles.”

NCCE to get 10,000 nose masks and cash for COVID-19 sensitization The President said his government will on Monday, May 11, provide the NCCE with 10,000 locally produced nose masks and cash to enable it effectively carry out its responsibilities as a state agency.

“Further, we have extended this gesture to other frontline actors engaged in the fight, with the presentation of five thousand (5,000) PPEs to members of the media, and tomorrow, Monday, 11th May, 10, 000 domestically-produced face masks and more money will be delivered to the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), to enhance its capacity to undertake the important work it is already doing”, he said.

W.H.O has reached out to Ghana to share our sample-pooling techniques with other African countries “The World Health Organisation has reached out to us to share our sample pooling experience with other African countries, so they can adopt this strategy and also ramp up their testing capabilities,” President Akufo-Addo said during his address.

-PULSE.COM.GH

