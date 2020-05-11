A/R: Armed robbers flee and abandon booty of GHS195K, weapons

About four suspected armed robbers who were sharing their booty in an uncompleted factory fled and left cash scattered and other weapons used in their operation, MyNewsGh.com reports

MyNewsGh.com gathered that the robbers converged at an uncompleted gari factory at Afrancho- Mankranso near Akomadan in the Offinso North District of the Ashanti region where they were sharing the area believed to have been robbed the previous night.

Upon a tip off, armed police stormed the area but suspected robbers numbering about four on seeing them fled to the nearby bush leaving behind a green Fiat Saloon Car with registration number AS 4041 Y, one sack of unspecified scattered different denomination amount of money.

Spot search by the police retrieved one G3 magazine loaded with 14 ammunitions, polythene bag containing 36 G 3 ammunitions, a Ghanaian passport bearing the name of Ofori Samuel Bright, a Ghanaian driving license Number Kusi- 0085- 00 -:01 Rev. Francis Kwabena, Voter ID card No 2985015930 bearing the name of Pastor Kofi Bioh, one Tecno mobile phone, and one Itel mobile phone.

The amount was sent to the station and when checked it was Ghc 195,672. It is highly suspected that the suspects are those who robbed an Absa Bank bullion Van at Techiman-Sunyani Road.

Source:MyNewsGh.Com

