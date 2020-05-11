Newspaper Headlines of Today, Monday, May 11, 2020

Daily Graphic

-Ban on public gatherings extended by three weeks

-Ghana globally celebrated in Covid-19 fight – Dr Dacosta Aboagye

-Armed robbers attack bullion van, police retrieve GHS234,000

-We don’t have the power to ban media usage – National Media Commission

Daily Guide

-IMF bounces NDC, clears government over false data

-Robbers steal GHS600,000 from bullion van

-Covid-19 attacks police cells

-GHS80m bail for ‘coup’ doctor, 7 others

-Covid-19 climbs high to 4,263

Daily Heritage

Pregnant mothers carried on stretcher due to absence of road to Tsremati Yoyim

Covid-19 invades police cells in Accra

Funding political parties will reduce corruption – Marrer Ghana CEO

The Custodian

Mahama to speak on £3bn Airbus bribery scandal

Rebecca Akufo-Addo celebrates mothers on Mother’s Day

GMA issues red alert on Covid-19

Dr Anyars supports women in maternity on Mother’s Day.

The Ghanaian Publisher

Ban on public gatherings extended to 31st May

Let’s reflect on the plight of Mothers – First Lady

Government did’t misreport figures – IMF Country Representative clarifies

UNIPASS trains stakeholders in Tema Port on new system

Mahama to ‘Speak on’ Airbus

