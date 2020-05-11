Newspaper Headlines of Today, Monday, May 11, 2020

Daily Graphic
-Ban on public gatherings extended by three weeks
-Ghana globally celebrated in Covid-19 fight – Dr Dacosta Aboagye
-Armed robbers attack bullion van, police retrieve GHS234,000
-We don’t have the power to ban media usage – National Media Commission
Daily Guide
-IMF bounces NDC, clears government over false data
-Robbers steal GHS600,000 from bullion van
-Covid-19 attacks police cells
-GHS80m bail for ‘coup’ doctor, 7 others
-Covid-19 climbs high to 4,263
Daily Heritage
Pregnant mothers carried on stretcher due to absence of road to Tsremati Yoyim
Covid-19 invades police cells in Accra
Funding political parties will reduce corruption – Marrer Ghana CEO
The Custodian
Mahama to speak on £3bn Airbus bribery scandal
Rebecca Akufo-Addo celebrates mothers on Mother’s Day
GMA issues red alert on Covid-19
Dr Anyars supports women in maternity on Mother’s Day.
The Ghanaian Publisher
Ban on public gatherings extended to 31st May
Let’s reflect on the plight of Mothers – First Lady
Government did’t misreport figures – IMF Country Representative clarifies
UNIPASS trains stakeholders in Tema Port on new system
Mahama to ‘Speak on’ Airbus
