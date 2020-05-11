Land guards shoot two residents at Gomoa Tuansah – [PHOTO]

Two people have sustained gunshot wounds after suspected Land Guards attacked them at Gomoa Tuansah near Fetteh Kakraba in the Central Region.

According to an eyewitness Kwame Mensah a brother of the victim, they heard the land guards breaking their brother’s door with concrete blocks.

He said in the process, the suspects opened fire on them leaving two in critical condition after bullets hit one in the left eye and the other in the head.

The residents told Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan that the activities of land guards have put their lives in danger.

“Fear and panic have gripped us because of the criminal activities of land guards. We sometimes don’t sleep in the evening as we feat we’ll come under attack. We’re pleading with the IGP to beef up security in this area.

“We were happy when the government banned the activities of Land guards and double sale of land especially in Kasoa here but nothing has changed.”

Source: Kasapa FM

