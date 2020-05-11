Stop Wasting Money Buying Expensive Creams, Lotions and Soaps... Learn over 130 Skincare Topics

Plus How to Maintain Your Skin Color and Make Your Own Skin Glow Oils Yourself in Our 2 Weeks Intensive Online Skincare Training For NGN3,000 Only (Promo Price Expires Soon)!

*COURSE OUTLINE?*

*INTRODUCTION*

1. Introduction to skincare

2. Measurement and conversion units for skincare formulation

3. Equipments and materials needed in formulation of skincare products

4. Know your skincare ingredients such as organic ingredients, promixing ingredients, essential oils, carrier oils

5. Organic whitening powders and how to use Skincare preservatives

6. How to make a base cream

7. Vitamin C serum

8. Activated charcoal peel-off mask

9. Green tea face toner, Acne scars and dark spots oil.

10. Face glow serum

11. Creamy face cleanser

12. Vitamin E cream

13. Moringa body butter

*SPA TREATMENT AND HOW TO MAKE:*

14. Coconut oil face mask

15. Green tea face moisturiser

17. Oatmeal almond facial mask

18. Cleansing honey face mask

19. Tea tree face wash

20. Oatmeal lavender facial scrub

21. How to carry out spa massage

*HOW TO MAKE BODY BUTTERS AND LOTIONS LIKE:*

22. Skin whitening serum

23. Nourishing skin cleansing oil

24. Whipped shea butter

25. Lemon grass shower scrub bar

26. Lotion bars (2 types)

27. Rejuvenating facial serums

28. Milk toning cream

30. Body shower gel

31. Face cleanser (2 types)Oatmeal and almond facial mask

32. Skin tag remedy

33. Night lightening lotion

34. Skin whitening butter

35. Rose water toner, Dark eye circle oil

36. Natural sunscreen

37. Eyebrow growth oil

38. Lemon oil, Milk acid exfoliating soap

39. Carrot oil

40. Coconut oil

41. Tumeric oil

42. Egyptian lightening body wash

43. Egyptian lightening body milk

44. Egyptian lightening magic oil

45. Cleopatra whitening body polish

46. Cleopatra whitening body lotion

47. Cleopatra whitening soap

48. Cleopatra whitening face cream

49. Hot chocolate body cream

50. Chocolate glow body butter

51. Glow body butter for kids

52. Ebony body butter

53. Bleached skin cream

54. Bleached skin oil

55. Stretch mark soap

56. Stretch mark body scrub

57. Stretch mark cream

58. Stretch mark oil

59. Pimples facial soap

60. Pimples cleanser

61. Pimples face cream

62. Super-half cast body wash

63. Super-half cast body polish

64. Super-half cast body oil

66. Super-half cast lotion

67. Super-half cast cleanser

68. Super-half cast face

69. Facial spot remover

70. Body spot removal soap

71. Body spot cream

72. Collagen body scrub

73. Dark knuckles soap

74. Dark knuckles cream

75. Dark knuckles cleanser

76. Sunburn oil

77. Sunburn cleanser

78. Clear hands and feet cream

79. Eczema cream

80. Green vein oil

81. Body repair oil

82. Peeling oil

83. Talking oil

84. Skin glow oil

85. Dark underarm scrub

86. Dark thigh cream

87. Moroccan whitening soap

88. Moroccan whitening oil

89. Moroccan whitening body lotion

90. Swiss whitening body polish

91. Swiss whitening body wash

92. Half-cast cream

93. Half-cast oil

95. Swiss whitening body milk

96. Swiss whitening body oil

97. Swiss whitening cleanser

98. Swiss whitening face cream

99. Arabian glow whitening body wash

100. Arabian glow body lotion

