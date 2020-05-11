Stop Wasting Money Buying Expensive Creams, Lotions and Soaps... Learn over 130 Skincare Topics

Plus How to Maintain Your Skin Color and Make Your Own Skin Glow Oils Yourself in Our 2 Weeks Intensive Online Skincare Training For NGN3,000 Only (Promo Price Expires Soon)!
Hurry Join Now Before Class Starts.
*COURSE OUTLINE?*
*INTRODUCTION*
1. Introduction to skincare
2. Measurement and conversion units for skincare formulation
3. Equipments and materials needed in formulation of skincare products
4. Know your skincare ingredients such as organic ingredients, promixing ingredients, essential oils, carrier oils
5. Organic whitening powders and how to use Skincare preservatives
6. How to make a base cream
7. Vitamin C serum
8. Activated charcoal peel-off mask
9. Green tea face toner, Acne scars and dark spots oil.
10. Face glow serum
11. Creamy face cleanser
12. Vitamin E cream
13. Moringa body butter
*SPA TREATMENT AND HOW TO MAKE:*
14. Coconut oil face mask
15. Green tea face moisturiser
17. Oatmeal almond facial mask
18. Cleansing honey face mask
19. Tea tree face wash
20. Oatmeal lavender facial scrub
21. How to carry out spa massage
Click Here for Registration and Further Enquires:
*HOW TO MAKE BODY BUTTERS AND LOTIONS LIKE:*
22. Skin whitening serum
23. Nourishing skin cleansing oil
24. Whipped shea butter
25. Lemon grass shower scrub bar
26. Lotion bars (2 types)
27. Rejuvenating facial serums
28. Milk toning cream
30. Body shower gel
31. Face cleanser (2 types)Oatmeal and almond facial mask
32. Skin tag remedy
33. Night lightening lotion
34. Skin whitening butter
35. Rose water toner, Dark eye circle oil
36. Natural sunscreen
37. Eyebrow growth oil
38. Lemon oil, Milk acid exfoliating soap
39. Carrot oil
40. Coconut oil
41. Tumeric oil
42. Egyptian lightening body wash
43. Egyptian lightening body milk
44. Egyptian lightening magic oil
45. Cleopatra whitening body polish
46. Cleopatra whitening body lotion
47. Cleopatra whitening soap
48. Cleopatra whitening face cream
49. Hot chocolate body cream
50. Chocolate glow body butter
51. Glow body butter for kids
52. Ebony body butter
53. Bleached skin cream
54. Bleached skin oil
55. Stretch mark soap
56. Stretch mark body scrub
57. Stretch mark cream
58. Stretch mark oil
59. Pimples facial soap
60. Pimples cleanser
61. Pimples face cream
62. Super-half cast body wash
63. Super-half cast body polish
64. Super-half cast body oil
66. Super-half cast lotion
67. Super-half cast cleanser
68. Super-half cast face
69. Facial spot remover
70. Body spot removal soap
71. Body spot cream
72. Collagen body scrub
73. Dark knuckles soap
74. Dark knuckles cream
75. Dark knuckles cleanser
76. Sunburn oil
77. Sunburn cleanser
78. Clear hands and feet cream
79. Eczema cream
80. Green vein oil
81. Body repair oil
82. Peeling oil
83. Talking oil
84. Skin glow oil
85. Dark underarm scrub
86. Dark thigh cream
87. Moroccan whitening soap
88. Moroccan whitening oil
89. Moroccan whitening body lotion
90. Swiss whitening body polish
91. Swiss whitening body wash
92. Half-cast cream
93. Half-cast oil
95. Swiss whitening body milk
96. Swiss whitening body oil
97. Swiss whitening cleanser
98. Swiss whitening face cream
99. Arabian glow whitening body wash
100. Arabian glow body lotion
*Wait! There’s More*
*Includes Over 30 BONUS Topics, Which Includes how To make:*
*Papaya whitening body wash, Papaya whitening body lotion, Snow white cream, Glutax whitening body lotion, and Much more making Over 130 Courses. With FREE EBooks and CERTIFICATE for Only #3,000*
Click Here for Registration and Further Enquires:
Glow Skincare
07042878561(Call/WhatsApp)
Add Comment