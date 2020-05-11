I Kill My Son?– Bishop Nyarko’s Mother Speaks

It was rumored that, Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s mother has a hand in her son’s death since she prevented his(Bishop Nyarko) colleague actors and actresses from visiting him while he was on his sickbed.

Well, responding to those myths, Maame Yaa Konadu said she only acted base on the instructions her son gave her. She added that her son told her his condition is not a good one to keep visitors around him.

Furthermore, she explained that, according to his son, he wouldn’t want to see any bizarre photos of him going viral on social media so as to expose him more to his enemies.

The one-week observation of the late Bernard Nyarko took place at Lakeside Estate Ashley Botwe com 5.

