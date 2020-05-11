I’m sorry for endorsing Akufo-Addo – Judge

A judge, Clemence Jackson Honyenuga, who has been nominated to the Supreme Court has apologised for endorsing President Akufo-Addo during a durbar in the Volta region this year.

Speaking at a durbar of chiefs and people of the Afajato South district, Justice Honyenuga hailed the president for his developmental policies.

He said “with the vision of the President and the gains made in his first term, Ghanaians may consider giving him another four years” to the loud cheers of people at the durbar grounds.

He came under a heavy public backlash for those comments.

However, appearing before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Monday, the Supreme Court judge nominee apologized for his comments, saying he was only reading a statement handed him on behalf of the paramount chiefs.

“In reading that statement, we didn’t intend in endorsing the president, our understanding was that we were wishing him well…this is what has been happening in this country for a very long time…on my part if out of political dissatisfaction some people are unhappy with whatever I am supposed to have said then I am sorry,” Justice Honyenuga said.

Source: Daily Mail GH

